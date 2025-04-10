The partnership channels essential climate finance into impactful projects spanning regenerative agriculture, reforestation, and biochar, driving both environmental gains and economic upliftment in rural areas.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Climate tech platform Patch and a leading carbon removal project developer Varaha have entered into a multi-million dollar agreement to accelerate high-impact, durable carbon removal solutions. The strategic partnership has already supported over 100,000 smallholder farmers across Asia, enabling significant climate action while fostering community development.

Through Patch's platform, over 35 global companies—including Sendle, the carbon-neutral shipping service—have invested in nature-based climate solutions developed by Varaha. The partnership channels essential climate finance into impactful projects spanning regenerative agriculture, reforestation, and biochar, driving both environmental gains and economic upliftment in rural areas.

Collectively, these initiatives have removed over 1.5 million tonnes of CO₂ from the atmosphere. Notably, the carbon credits include contributions from the world's largest biochar project, which engages 4,000 smallholders across 145 villages, restoring 4,000 hectares of grasslands, and eliminating 100,000 tonnes of biomass burning and illegal logging. The project claims to have distributed USD 2.19 million in carbon revenue to farming communities and generated 50,000 days of part-time employment.

"This partnership demonstrates the real-world impact of high-integrity carbon removal solutions, which are set to play an increasingly critical role in global climate action," said Brennan Spellacy, CEO and Co-founder of Patch. "With growing demand for high-quality climate action, we're optimistic about the role carbon markets can play in accelerating a rebalanced future."

Madhur Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Varaha, emphasised the scale and quality of their work: "Our projects span over 1 million acres of land in two Asian countries. This collaboration with Patch is just the beginning as we continue building a transparent and efficient carbon market."

Veena Harbaugh, Director of Sustainability at Sendle, added, "As pioneers in carbon-neutral shipping, we are proud to support innovative projects that remove emissions and restore ecosystems. Our collaboration with Patch and Varaha reflects our deep commitment to reaching net-zero by 2040."

Patch's technology-led platform simplifies carbon market engagement for enterprises, while Varaha's science-backed projects are reshaping climate resilience in Asia. Together, they exemplify how collaborative innovation can transform both the planet and the lives of those protecting it.