Venture capatalists
Anicut Capital's Diverse Investment Strategy
Anicut Capital invests in D2C, space-tech, clean-tech, and tech services, leveraging its network with INR 3–4 crore in seed funding and INR 50–60 crore in private credit.
Leo Capital: Supporting Innovation Across Tech Sectors
Leo Capital has raised around USD 200 million across three early-stage funds, backing over 50 startups in diverse sectors including B2B SaaS, fintech, blockchain, and healthtech.
Auxano Capital's Hands-On Investment Approach
The Gurugram-based firm has made 28 investments, spanning semiconductors, edtech, fintech, consumer brands, and deeptech.
Multi-Stage Support for Startups: SucSEED Indovation Ventures
SucSEED's investment thesis focuses on discovering early-stage startups and providing capital and mentorship to foster growth, applying the 80-20 principle to maximise returns.