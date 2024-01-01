Venture capatalists

Growth Strategies

Anicut Capital's Diverse Investment Strategy

Anicut Capital invests in D2C, space-tech, clean-tech, and tech services, leveraging its network with INR 3–4 crore in seed funding and INR 50–60 crore in private credit.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Growth Strategies

Leo Capital: Supporting Innovation Across Tech Sectors

Leo Capital has raised around USD 200 million across three early-stage funds, backing over 50 startups in diverse sectors including B2B SaaS, fintech, blockchain, and healthtech.

Growth Strategies

Auxano Capital's Hands-On Investment Approach

The Gurugram-based firm has made 28 investments, spanning semiconductors, edtech, fintech, consumer brands, and deeptech.

Growth Strategies

Multi-Stage Support for Startups: SucSEED Indovation Ventures

SucSEED's investment thesis focuses on discovering early-stage startups and providing capital and mentorship to foster growth, applying the 80-20 principle to maximise returns.