In 2010, climate technology, agrifood innovations, and rural empowerment were not on the VC radar. However, even back then, there was a growing crop of determined early-stage entrepreneurs who would pitch to corporations for funding, according to Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner of Omnivore.

Recognizing the untapped potential in climate tech, agrifood innovations, and rural empowerment, Shah started his journey as an investor in 2010 with Omnivore.

The platform supports extraordinary founders who are advancing agri-food innovation, combating climate change, and transforming rural areas.

"Across these, we are exploring technologies and business models that resonate with macro trends, such as manufacturing in India and the shift to more sustainable supply chains," says Shah.

The Mumbai-based platform is actively searching for business owners who are establishing ventures centered around "circular materials," hoping to swap out unsustainable incumbents in the existing industrial supply chains with creative substitutes derived from natural sources.

Shah feels that rural fintech and decarbonization/agri-climate finance will also be critical categories, especially given the scale of the financing gap in the industry.

Today, Omnivore claims to have significantly impacted 11.4 million smallholder farmers, generating USD 1.44 billion in economic value.

Shah says, "We remain optimistic about deeptech and hardware companies with innovations that increase the efficiency of smallholder agriculture, both during production and post-harvest. This could be via artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, IoT, and automation equipment. Innovation in the life sciences (ag biotech, novel farming systems, novel materials, and innovative ingredients) remains an area of interest for us."

To date, Omnivore has made over 40 investments, with an average ticket size ranging from USD 1 million to USD 5 million.

Shah emphasises that startups are now focusing on building robust, profitable business models instead of relying on vanity metrics. "From a VC perspective, our job is to not only identify and back promising startups but also guide entrepreneurs towards profitable growth and exits," he says.

Omnivore claims that its support extends beyond funding, helping startups like Eruvaka expand internationally and fostering synergies within its portfolio. This holistic approach underscores their commitment to nurturing innovative startups and driving sustainable growth in the agrifood sector.

