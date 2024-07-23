Get All Access for $5/mo

Auxano Capital's Hands-On Investment Approach The Gurugram-based firm has made 28 investments, spanning semiconductors, edtech, fintech, consumer brands, and deeptech. Its portfolio includes Superpro.ai, FAARMS, Clevergene, Polymatech, and F5 Refreshments.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Brijesh Damodaran Nair, Founding Partner at Auxano Capital

Auxano Capital, co-founded by Ashish Padiyar and Brijesh Damodaran Nair in 2016, was built on the belief that innovative entrepreneurs can drive economic and societal impact. Initially investing through an SPV (special-purpose vehicle) model, Auxano evolved to manage SEBI-registered funds in 2019.

"Since 2019, Auxano has been investing through two of its SEBI-registered funds," says Nair, Founding Partner at Auxano Capital.

Auxano's investment thesis centers on technology-led, consumer-focused businesses with stable revenue models.

Nair emphasises that at Auxano, they segment businesses across category creator, market creator, and market owner segments, and their cheque size/stake requirement are determined based on the segment in which the business lies.

With a current focus on sectors like fintech, sustainability, alternate energy and mobility, lifestyle, and health-tech, Auxano aims to secure early investments in emerging megatrends. The firm is sector-agnostic but prioritises areas with significant growth potential and societal impact.

The Gurugram-based firm has since made 28 investments, with a portfolio spanning semiconductors, edtech, fintech, consumer brands, enterprise solutions, geospatial intelligence, and deeptech.

Superpro.ai, FAARMS, Clevergene, Polymatech, and F5 Refreshments are some of its portfolio companies.

"Across our funds, we have reserved capital for follow-on participation. We believe in doubling down on the growth of well-performing businesses. Besides the businesses Auxano has invested in, we have continued our follow-on participation in 50% of these businesses and, in certain cases, for up to 3 consecutive rounds," adds Nair.

This hands-on approach has helped startups navigate challenges and scale effectively, making Auxano a preferred partner for new investors.

Looking ahead to FY 2024–25, Auxano is optimistic about the VC landscape, anticipating opportunities driven by innovation and financial efficiency.

Nair says, "Our goal is to secure early investments in emerging megatrends with a positioning preference towards category creators (new markets and new products) and market creators (existing products and new markets) with follow-on investment in market owners (increased efficiency in existing products and markets)."

"The coming years will provide opportunities that will not just be frontrunners of innovation but will also have proven financial efficiencies in the respective business models. Given the dry powder available with Auxano and other peer funds, the VC industry is prepared to capitalise on the opportunities that the ecosystem has to offer," he adds.

With over USD 50 million in assets under management, Auxano claims to be well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities and continue supporting high-potential startups.

Facts:

Portfolio Size: 28
Average Ticket Size: Up to USD 1 Mn with provisions for follow-on investments
Total Exits: 4
Total Assets Under Management: USD 50 Mn+

