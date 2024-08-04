IPV's investment strategy is sector-agnostic, targeting startups from pre-seed to pre-series A stages, with cheque sizes starting at USD 100k and going up to USD 2 million.

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), founded in 2018, embarked on a mission to democratise angel investments, enabling broader participation in the startup ecosystem.

"Today we have 14k angel investors on our platform, and we are one of the most active and leading angel investing firms in India," says Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures.

The early-stage angel investing platform claims to offer a comprehensive support system, including mentoring, business connections, domain expertise, and assistance in raising follow-on rounds.

Among the industries that the Gurugram-based firm is interested in are agri-tech, clean-tech, consumer, D2C, deep tech, e-commerce, edutech, fintech, grocery-tech, healthtech, HRtech, logistics, mobility, retail tech, Saas/B2B, and sports and fitness.

"Since its inception, IPV has invested in 202 startups and plans to invest in approximately 70 more in 2024, focusing on passionate founders and innovative ideas," adds Ramasubramanian.

IPV's journey highlights their role in assisting startups with subsequent fundraises and connecting them with investment banking resources and fundraising networks. Their portfolio includes startups like BharatPe, FreshfromFarm (Farming V2), BluSmart, GlamPlus, and Regrip, demonstrating the firm's impact on the startup landscape.

Looking ahead to FY 2024–25, IPV remains committed to identifying and supporting high-potential startups. The firm aims to continue its robust investment activity, driven by a belief in the transformative power of innovative startups to create value and impact across various sectors.

Ramasubramanian emphasises that they are looking to invest in around 70 startups this year, from seed stage to pre-Series A, with passionate founders and innovative ideas.

Facts: