The Eye Foundation Raises USD 75 Mn from Verlinvest to Fuel Expansion Across South India
The funding will be used to expand the network through new greenfield centres and brownfield acquisitions, enhance customer experience, and strengthen the organisation's reach across southern India.
Wakefit Innovations Secures SEBI Nod for IPO
The public issue will include a fresh equity sale worth INR 468.2 crore and an offer for sale of 5.84 crore shares by promoters and existing investors.
Blue Tokai Raises USD 25 Mn from Existing Investors
With the fresh funds, the Gurugram-based brand targets over 800 stores and INR 2,000 crore in revenue within the next four years.
Verlinvest Backs Blue Tokai with USD 35 Mn to Boost Presence in Metro and Tier I, II Cities
The newly acquired funds will enable the brand to expand to over 350 locations within the next 30-36 months, drive product innovation, and explore new sales channels.