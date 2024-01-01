Vertex Ventures
Beauty Brand Pilgrim Secures USD 9 Mn in Series B Extension; Fireside Ventures Becomes Largest Stakeholder
The Mumbai-based platform plans to utilise the funds to bolster its market presence and fuel its strategic growth plans.
How AI is Transforming Every Industry: The Investors Perspective
The biggest application of AI nowadays is in customer experience. In the next 5-7 years, every enterprise and every startup will be an AI-native startup.
5 Things Women Investors Want Women Founders To Know
So far this year, women-led startups have witnessed USD 112 million in funding almost in line with USD 123 million raised in the first two months of 2023.
Vertex Ventures Wants to Back Founders Building Good Companies Rather Than Chasing Valuation: Piyush Kharbanda
An early stage investor, Vertex Ventures mostly invests in the seed funding and Series A stage. Supported by Singapore state investor Temasek, it has made 34–35 investments so far from its $305 million Fund IV launched in 2019.