You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), a leading angel investing platform, has secured 14 successful exits in 2024, achieving an impressive internal rate of return (IRR) of approximately 36%. This milestone further strengthens IPV's track record of providing liquidity opportunities for its investors, even amid a challenging market environment. With a total of 47 exits from a portfolio of 200+ startups over the past five years, IPV has consistently outperformed industry norms in venture investing.

Major Exits and Investor Confidence

Among its notable exits, Prescinto AI, an AI-driven renewable energy platform, was acquired by IBM, integrating its technology into IBM's Maximo Application Suite. This deal delivered a 28% IRR with a 2.17x return for IPV investors. Similarly, cybersecurity firm Parablu was acquired by CrashPlan, ensuring continued business growth and generating a 30% IRR with a 2.2x return over 36 months.

"We focus on identifying and supporting businesses that can scale and generate strong returns," said Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO of IPV. "Our ability to deliver exits, despite the market slowdown, reflects the strength of our portfolio and the trust we've built with investors and founders alike."

Strong Follow-On Funding and Strategic Investments

IPV-backed startups also demonstrated resilience by securing 25 follow-on funding rounds in 2024. These rounds attracted top-tier investors such as Goodwater Capital, Blume Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and Sorin, further validating the potential of IPV's portfolio.

Additionally, DS Group invested in Samosa Party, while Tim Draper backed BonV Aero, reinforcing the confidence global investors have in IPV's startups. Two IPV-backed companies, Speed Kitchen and Metashot, also gained national visibility through their appearance and funding on Shark Tank India.

Consistently Delivering Investor Value

IPV's exit strategy has yielded impressive results, with companies like Aksum (52% IRR, 1.55x MoM), Conscious Chemist (54% IRR, 1.45x MoM), and Qubehealth (53% IRR, 4.06x MoM) generating high returns. Some exits were structured as blended primary and secondary transactions, delivering 30-40% IRRs with 3-4x returns for investors.

A Growing Legacy in Startup Investments

"Beyond funding, we actively support our startups in scaling and securing strategic exits," said Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of IPV. "By fostering relationships with top investors and acquirers, we create liquidity opportunities, even in tough market cycles."

With its continued success, IPV remains committed to backing high-growth startups. Through its USD 50 million VC fund, Physis Capital, IPV is now focusing on Pre-Series A to Series B investments, ensuring sustained growth in India's startup ecosystem.