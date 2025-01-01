Vertex Ventures SEAI

News and Trends

Weekly Roundup: Top Startup Fundings Deals (August 23–29)

Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Jewellery Brand Palmonas Raises INR 55 Cr in Series A Funding

Palmonas aims to open 100 new stores in the next 12 months.

News and Trends

Startup Funding Wrap: Major Investments from March 01–07

The startup ecosystem saw significant funding activity this week, with companies across HR tech, consumer appliances, electronics manufacturing, real estate, and quick commerce securing fresh capital. Here's a roundup of the biggest deals.

News and Trends

Nuuk Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding to Revolutionise Home Appliances for Young Consumers

The fresh funds will enable Nuuk to expand its product portfolio, covering home environment solutions, vacuum cleaners, and meal preparation appliances. The company also plans to venture into smart IoT devices and high-performance home solutions.