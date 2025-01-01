Vertex Ventures SEAI
Weekly Roundup: Top Startup Fundings Deals (August 23–29)
Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows
Jewellery Brand Palmonas Raises INR 55 Cr in Series A Funding
Palmonas aims to open 100 new stores in the next 12 months.
Startup Funding Wrap: Major Investments from March 01–07
The startup ecosystem saw significant funding activity this week, with companies across HR tech, consumer appliances, electronics manufacturing, real estate, and quick commerce securing fresh capital. Here's a roundup of the biggest deals.
Nuuk Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding to Revolutionise Home Appliances for Young Consumers
The fresh funds will enable Nuuk to expand its product portfolio, covering home environment solutions, vacuum cleaners, and meal preparation appliances. The company also plans to venture into smart IoT devices and high-performance home solutions.