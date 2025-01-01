Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India
Kapiva Secures USD 60 Mn in Series D Funding to Boost Growth
The Series D funding round was led by 360 ONE Asset and Vertex Growth, with participation from existing backers Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India and 3one4 Capital.
Women's Day 2025: Celebrating Progress, Demanding Action in Investment and Leadership
This Women's Day, we celebrate the resilience, achievements, and growing influence of women in venture capital, entrepreneurship, and leadership. The journey is far from over, but the momentum is undeniable. Women are not only breaking barriers but also paving the way for future generations.
Vertex Ventures Backs Coolmate with USD 6 Mn Series B to Expand D2C Men's Apparel Brand
This fresh capital will fuel Coolmate's ambitious plans to expand internationally, enhance product innovation, and strengthen its omnichannel retail strategy across Southeast Asia (SEA).
Kazam Secures USD 8 Mn in Series A3 Round Led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India for E-Mobility Expansion
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to bolster its technology and product teams, enhance its platform offerings, and expand its market presence.