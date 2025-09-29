The Series D funding round was led by 360 ONE Asset and Vertex Growth, with participation from existing backers Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India and 3one4 Capital.

Ayurveda wellness brand Kapiva has raised USD 60 million in a Series D funding round led by 360 ONE Asset and Vertex Growth, with participation from existing backers Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India and 3one4 Capital.

Of the total, USD 28 million came as primary capital, while the rest facilitated secondary transactions, enabling early investor Fireside Ventures to exit.

The company had initiated the round in September 2024 with USD 10 million from OrbiMed Asia, Vertex Ventures, and 3one4 Capital. With this latest infusion, Kapiva has raised close to USD 90 million so far.

The new funds will be directed toward research and development, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, brand building, and expanding its health tech platform. The firm also plans to deepen its focus on chronic condition management and personalised care.

Founded in 2015 by Ameve Sharma and Shrey Badhani, Kapiva offers a range of natural and organic products that address diabetes, hypertension, liver health, hormonal balance, energy, sports nutrition, and overall wellness.

Its distribution spans its own website, ecommerce marketplaces, and offline retail outlets, with products now available in about 40,000 stores across India.

Kapiva currently operates at an annual revenue run rate of nearly INR 550 crore, a sharp rise from INR 350 crore in FY25. The firm has maintained a growth rate of over 80 percent year on year for the past three years. Though slightly EBITDA negative, it expects to achieve profitability in the upcoming quarter.

In FY24, Kapiva reported revenues of INR 228 crore, more than double the previous year, while losses narrowed to INR 56 crore.

Competing with Innovacare, Gynoveda, and Wellbeing Nutrition, the brand is positioning itself as a leading player in the fast-growing ayurveda wellness sector.