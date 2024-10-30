This fresh capital will fuel Coolmate's ambitious plans to expand internationally, enhance product innovation, and strengthen its omnichannel retail strategy across Southeast Asia (SEA).

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vietnamese men's apparel brand Coolmate has raised USD 6 million in a Series B funding round led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India.

Founded in 2019, Coolmate has swiftly gained traction, becoming a leading e-commerce brand in Vietnam's online marketplaces.

With a mission centered around responsible business practices, Coolmate focuses on providing sustainable, comfortable, and stylish clothing for modern consumers while minimising its environmental footprint. "We are driven by a commitment to positively impact our customers, employees, and society," stated CEO and Co-founder Pham Chi Nhu.

Gen Ping Liu, Partner at Vertex Ventures, added, "Coolmate represents the new generation of SEA's homegrown D2C brands that leverages the region's fast-expanding supply chain advantage, and Nhu represents the new generation of Vietnamese founders who are very connected to the local consumer's mindset and also have a global ambition."

Coolmate taps into Vietnam's robust apparel industry, valued at USD 6.4 billion, which benefits from a growing middle class that values quality, affordability, and environmental responsibility.

As a "Made in Vietnam" brand, Coolmate appeals to consumers who prioritise quality and ESG-conscious products. Its product line spans activewear, casualwear, and underwear, meeting the demand of modern men seeking style and value.