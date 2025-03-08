This Women's Day, we celebrate the resilience, achievements, and growing influence of women in venture capital, entrepreneurship, and leadership. The journey is far from over, but the momentum is undeniable. Women are not only breaking barriers but also paving the way for future generations.

For centuries, women have battled deeply ingrained societal norms, workplace discrimination, and systemic financial barriers. Despite making remarkable strides, the road to equality remains steep, especially in industries like venture capital and entrepreneurship.

Women-led startups still receive a fraction of total funding, and female investors remain underrepresented in decision-making roles. However, the tide is turning, and Women's Day 2025 serves as a powerful reminder of the progress made and the work yet to be done.

Women entrepreneurs and investors face biases, limited capital access, and network barriers. "As a woman investor in venture capital, access to capital has been one of the biggest challenges—both in raising funds and in ensuring women entrepreneurs receive the investments they deserve. The industry still operates within established networks that have historically excluded women, making it harder to break in and be seen as a natural choice for leadership and investment," said Seema Chaturvedi, Founder and Managing Partner of AWE Funds.

Women-led businesses, despite proving their capability to deliver strong financial returns, are often evaluated through a risk lens rather than a growth perspective. This persistent bias limits their funding opportunities and slows their progress.

Despite these hurdles, change is underway. Women are entering leadership roles in venture capital firms and playing a crucial role in diversifying the investment ecosystem. Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder of IAN Group, shared, "We have witnessed positive developments in gender diversity in India's venture capital industry over the years. The share of women in private equity and VC companies increased from 16% in 2018 to 25% in 2021. This suggests that more women are stepping into decision-making positions—not only as investors but also as founders and ecosystem enablers."

Furthermore, women-led startups are proving their worth. Kanika Mayar, Partner at Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, highlighted the increasing number of women entrepreneurs securing investments: "We're seeing more women founders building scalable businesses across multiple sectors. Over 35% of startups in our fourth fund had a woman founder, and this number could reach 50% in our latest fund."

This shift in the funding landscape signals hope for aspiring women entrepreneurs and investors looking to break through barriers.

To accelerate this progress, investors and industry leaders emphasise the need for action beyond advocacy. Seema Chaturvedi stresses that the conversation must shift from 'why' to 'why not' when it comes to investing in women:

"More women must be in decision-making roles in venture capital, and investors must adopt a gender-lens approach—not as an exception but as an expectation. Capital must be deployed in ways that recognise the unique challenges women entrepreneurs face, whether it's through flexible funding structures, access to networks, or mentorship that goes beyond the transactional."

One critical step in addressing gender bias in the financial ecosystem is increasing the number of women in leadership roles. Pearl Agarwal, Founder and Managing Partner of Eximius Ventures, explained, "The presence of unconscious bias in investment decisions is a challenge, but as more female investors emerge, they will help normalise the presence of women in leadership roles and reduce bias."

Moreover, strong mentorship and networking opportunities can significantly help women navigate the male-dominated investment world. Kanika Mayar highlighted the importance of having mentors:

"Early on, networks were male-driven, making access harder for new entrants. We focused on delivering results, building strong relationships, and developing a solid track record. It is essential to have mentors and sponsors—they are invaluable in navigating competitive environments."

The message for aspiring women investors and entrepreneurs is clear:

Own your expertise. Establish a strong foundation in finance, strategy, and startups.

Build networks. Surround yourself with mentors and decision-makers who can support your journey.

Be persistent. Confidence and conviction are crucial in breaking into male-dominated spaces.

Support one another. Investing in women-led businesses creates a ripple effect that benefits the entire ecosystem.

As Pearl Agarwal rightly stated: "The best advice I can give to aspiring women investors is to start early and be intentional about developing a network, focusing on building relationships that can help advance your career."

The theme for Women's Day 2025 is not just about celebrating achievements but ensuring sustained progress. When women rise, economies flourish, innovation thrives, and societies transform. The time for change is now—let's make it happen together.