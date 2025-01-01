Waterbridge Ventures
Eloelo Raises USD 13.5 Mn Series B Led by Play Ventures to Scale Live Social Entertainment Platform
With this round, Eloelo has now raised over USD 50 million in funding to date.
WaterBridge Ventures' Manish Kheterpal on IPO Boom, Mid-Stage Struggles, and 'Bharat Wapsi' Phenomenon
The fundraising landscape in 2024-25 marks a shift from the era of "easy money" to a more strategic phase, focusing on profitability, larger deals, and changing investor behaviors within the startup ecosystem.
Trampoline and rampp.ai Raise Early-Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.
AI Startup Atlan Raises USD 105 Mn in Series C Round Led by GIC and Meritech Capital
Existing investors Salesforce Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated in the capital round, increasing Atlan's total fundraising to almost USD 206 million.