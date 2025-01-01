Whatfix
Bessemer Appoints Pankaj Mitra as Partner to Lead India Investments in AI, Enterprise Tech
The tech industry veteran brings over 25 years of experience to Bessemer, where he will focus on AI, enterprise-tech and cybersecurity investments in India.
Startup Funding Spotlight: Key Deals to Watch from This Week (September 21–27)
This week, several startups across diverse sectors secured significant funding, showcasing innovation and growth potential. Here's a roundup of the most notable funding rounds:
Whatfix Secures USD 125 Mn in Series E Funding Led by Warburg Pincus, Aiming for Global Expansion
The fresh funding will support category expansion, product innovation, and integrated product suite development while driving market growth in the US, EMEA, and APAC through organic growth and acquisitions.
This Startup Expedites Enterprises' Adoption of Software Applications
Whatfix in February this year raised $32 million in Series C round led by Sequoia Capital