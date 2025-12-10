You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Software as a service company Whatfix has let go 6 percent of its employees in a move described as a strategic realignment. This is the first known layoff at the Bengaluru headquartered firm since it was founded.

Reports indicated that between 60-80 employees were affected across teams as the company adjusted its operations in response to shifting market conditions.

In a statement to Entrackr, a company spokesperson said the restructuring was aimed at sharpening the organisation's focus on long term and sustainable growth. The spokesperson added that the market is changing rapidly and the company is aligning itself with the momentum it is witnessing in its artificial intelligence first product offerings.

According to the statement, around 4 percent of the impact was concentrated in the go to market teams as Whatfix seeks to strengthen its approach in areas showing stronger traction.

The company noted that such decisions are difficult and said it remains committed to supporting employees who have been affected. It also emphasised that customer service will continue without disruption. The firm said it would handle the transition with care and empathy while assisting outgoing staff members.

Founded in 2014 by Khadim Batti and Vara Kumar, Whatfix provides in-app guidance and performance support tools for web applications and software platforms. These tools are used by large organisations to improve efficiency and drive better adoption of technologies. The company operates from dual headquarters in the US and Bengaluru.

Whatfix offers a digital adoption platform that supports onboarding, training and performance assistance across web, desktop and mobile applications. It also provides real time support features, product analytics, change management solutions and an AI powered simulation product called Whatfix Mirror. Its content creation tools allow teams to build interactive guides and smart tips without coding skills. The platform is used by enterprises across sectors such as healthcare, banking and information technology services.

The firm raised USD 125 million in a Series E funding round in September last year led by Warburg Pincus with participation from existing investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Following the round, Whatfix launched a USD 58 million liquidity programme for employees and investors, marking its fourth ESOP buyback.