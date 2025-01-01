Xponentia Capital
Funding Fireworks: The Week's Top Startup Deals (Aug 02–08)
This week's top deals reveal where investors are placing bold bets in the startup ecosystem.
Digital Lending Startup Zype Secures INR 90 Cr Funding Led by Unleash Capital Partners
The latest infusion brings the total equity raised by the startup since its inception in 2022 to INR 236 crore.
Easy Home Finance Secures USD 35 Mn to Expand Home Loan Services
Ranjan Pai's family office, Claypond Capital, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation led the investment, with participation from Xponentia Capital, Finsight Ventures, Harbourfront Capital, and Pegasus India Evolving Opportunities Fund.
D2C Health and Wellness Brand Traya Raises INR 75 Cr from Xponentia Capital
The Mumbai-based startup aims to achieve its mission of providing personalised and effective solutions to address the unique hair-related needs of each individual.