Yotta Signs MoU with GGSIPU to Develop AI Enabled Higher Education Model

The collaboration aims to use technology to address scale, access and quality challenges faced by universities across the country.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Team Computers, Yotta team up to Accelerate AI Adoption in Enterprises

Together, the companies plan to simplify and accelerate the deployment of AI solutions.

Government Advances IndiaAI Mission with INR 10,000 Crore GPU Procurement Tender

An amount of INR 5,000 crore has been allocated specifically for creating compute infrastructure, a vital component of the IndiaAI mission.

Yotta's Newly Launched Shambho Accelerator Program to Boost 3,600 Deeptech Indian Startups

At the heart of the Shambho Accelerator Program is Yotta's Shakti Cloud, a high-performance computing platform powered by NVIDIA's H100 Tensor Core GPUs, designed specifically for AI and HPC workloads.