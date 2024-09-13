You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yotta Data Services, in collaboration with nasscom AI and Telangana AI Mission, has launched the Shambho Accelerator Program, aimed at providing Indian startups with unparalleled access to cutting-edge AI and cloud infrastructure, technical support and mentorship. This initiative is poised to empower over 3,600 deeptech startups in India, fostering innovation and encouraging the development of cutting-edge solutions in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, data science and high-performance computing (HPC).

The first wave of startups to benefit from this initiative will be drawn from nasscom's GenAI Foundry, a platform that identifies and nurtures promising AI startups. These selected startups will enjoy access to Shakti Cloud, India's fastest AI-HPC supercomputer, with credits of up to $200,000, providing them with the computing power needed to accelerate their AI solutions, Yotta said in a statement.

Sunil Gupta, co-founder & CEO of Yotta Data Services, said, "India's tech-startup ecosystem is a pivotal force propelling the nation towards its ambitious $5 trillion economy goal. Anchored by an abundant talent pool and formidable entrepreneurial spirit, our strength is evident. However, the success of GenAI hinges on scalable access to high-performance computing. Our objective is to democratize supercomputing and hyperscale cloud access for Indian enterprises and startups, a gap we aim to fill with our cloud platforms. This collaboration with nasscom reaffirms our dedication to catalyzing India's AI journey towards self-reliance in innovation."

This comes at a time when deeptech startups in India are expanding rapidly, with over 70 per cent adopting cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotics to drive innovation across industries. The Shambho Accelerator Program, powered by Yotta's advanced infrastructure, is designed to meet the needs of this fast-growing sector, enabling startups to transform their ideas into scalable products and services.

At the heart of the Shambho Accelerator Program is Yotta's Shakti Cloud, a high-performance computing platform powered by NVIDIA's H100 Tensor Core GPUs, designed specifically for AI and HPC workloads. Startups in the program will gain access to these powerful GPUs, which offer exceptional GPU-as-a-service capabilities, enabling the efficient and agile development of AI products. This infrastructure is expected to significantly reduce the barriers to entry for startups in the AI space, as access to world-class computing power has historically been one of the biggest challenges for smaller tech companies.

Sangeeta Gupta, Sr. vice president and chief strategy officer, nasscom said, "As we witness the evolution of Generative AI, it also opens numerous opportunities for enterprises and startups. Winning in the AI race requires businesses to place the right strategic bets in terms of acquiring the necessary computing infrastructure and identifying the most optimal modes of engagement with stakeholders. Accelerator Programs such as Shambho will not only help augment India's AI innovation but will also certainly encourage AI startups to develop cutting-edge solutions in Cloud, AI, data science and high-performance computing."

In addition to providing technical resources, Yotta and its partners are committed to supporting startups through tailored mentorship sessions. These sessions will be designed to address the specific needs of each startup, offering guidance in technical development, business strategy and scaling operations. Yotta's ecosystem will also provide additional opportunities for startups to network with industry experts, investors, and potential customers.