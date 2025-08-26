Together, the companies plan to simplify and accelerate the deployment of AI solutions.

Team Computers and Yotta Data Services have announced a strategic partnership aimed at making AI more accessible for businesses across India.

The collaboration combines Team Computers' expertise across industries such as banking, healthcare, government, and manufacturing with Yotta's GPU-powered Shakti Cloud and hyperscale infrastructure. Together, the companies plan to simplify and accelerate the deployment of AI solutions.

The partnership focuses on four main areas – providing AI-as-a-Service with ready-to-use solutions, building large-scale GPU-powered infrastructure, developing industry-specific use cases such as fraud detection and diagnostics, and co-creating generative AI models in Indian languages. By addressing these areas, the alliance is expected to reduce the barriers that many enterprises face in adopting AI at scale.

"India's AI journey needs infrastructure that is not just powerful but also accessible and tailored to our unique needs. With Team Computers' industry depth and Yotta's sovereign AI Shakti Cloud, we are enabling AI solutions that are ready to deploy, simple to adopt, and built for measurable impact. This partnership is about equipping every enterprise, large or small, with the tools to accelerate their AI transformation," said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director and CEO of Yotta Data Services.

Ranjan Chopra, Founder and Managing Director of Team Computers, said, "India has the talent and ambition to lead the world in AI adoption. Through our collaboration with Yotta, we are giving enterprises the tools to move from pilots to production, transforming AI into a core business advantage."

The two companies also plan to set up AI innovation labs, organise hackathons and workshops, and expand their reach into tier II markets, enabling a wider range of businesses to leverage AI technology.