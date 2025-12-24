The collaboration aims to use technology to address scale, access and quality challenges faced by universities across the country.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yotta Data Services has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University to develop an AI enabled education delivery model for India's higher education system.

The collaboration aims to use technology to address scale, access and quality challenges faced by universities across the country.

The MoU was signed during the National Conclave on AI Evolution, titled The Mahakumbh of AI, held in the presence of the Vice President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan and senior policymakers. The conclave was organised under the aegis of the All India Council for Technical Education along with GGSIPU.

Under the agreement, Yotta will provide its cloud infrastructure, servers and platforms to support more than 350 AI enabled courses for over 2,00,000 students studying across 125 affiliated colleges of GGSIPU. The initiative will be offered at no cost to students and positions GGSIPU as the first university in India to implement the proposed AI automation framework at scale.

The partnership is expected to unfold over three years. During this period, a dedicated AI Learning Lab will be set up at the university, interactive AI powered courses will be introduced across departments and a scalable education model will be developed that can be adopted by other universities in India.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the framework could significantly improve public education delivery. He observed that enrolment challenges could be addressed through such models and added that the approach gives higher education expansion a practical pathway, especially for distance education and lifelong learning.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services, said, "We are out to make learning more personalised and impactful while helping universities operate more efficiently. With AI automation, the traditional limits on how many students a professor can teach no longer apply."

The AI framework is designed to support teachers with real time insights on attendance, participation and performance. This is expected to reduce administrative workload and allow educators to focus more on mentoring and student engagement. Institutions may also see lower operational costs as digital delivery becomes more efficient.

GGSIPU Vice Chancellor Dr Mahesh Verma said, "The AI platform will serve as a gateway for learners across institutions and help create a shared teaching learning repository that universities across the country can access."

AICTE Chairman Prof T G Sitharam welcomed the initiative, noting its long term potential. Quoting Neil Armstrong, he said, "This is a small step for man but a giant leap for mankind."

Yotta will also ensure compliance with national standards on cybersecurity and data privacy. The project is expected to be showcased nationally at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting the role of responsible AI in expanding educational opportunities.