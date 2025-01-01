Zaggle
Biome Announces First Close, Commits INR 100 Cr to Co-Build Startups
Investors in the round include BVR Mohan Reddy, founder of Cyient, Prasad Yerneni of Ecoren Energy, and Abhinav Reddy, managing director at GAR Corp. Family offices backing the raise include those of Raj Phani of Zaggle, Aditya Vuchi of MediaMint, and the Phoenix Group.
Zaggle to Acquire Dice Enterprises for INR 123 Cr
Zaggle said the deal aligns with its strategy to expand product offerings and strengthen its presence in India's fast-growing expense management sector.
Zaggle Invests INR 15.6 Cr in Mobileware Technologies to Enhance Digital Payment Solutions and Expand Market Reach
Mobileware Technologies will use the investment to expand its team, drive product innovation, enhance its API banking platform, TransXT, and explore new customer segments and potential international market expansion.
Zaggle Invests INR 48 Crore in Strategic Acquisitions to Strengthen FinTech Offering
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has announced two major acquisitions as part of its strategic expansion. The company has invested a total of INR 48 crore to acquire stakes in two key players