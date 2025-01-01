Zaggle

News and Trends

Biome Announces First Close, Commits INR 100 Cr to Co-Build Startups

Investors in the round include BVR Mohan Reddy, founder of Cyient, Prasad Yerneni of Ecoren Energy, and Abhinav Reddy, managing director at GAR Corp. Family offices backing the raise include those of Raj Phani of Zaggle, Aditya Vuchi of MediaMint, and the Phoenix Group.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Zaggle to Acquire Dice Enterprises for INR 123 Cr

Zaggle said the deal aligns with its strategy to expand product offerings and strengthen its presence in India's fast-growing expense management sector.

News and Trends

Zaggle Invests INR 15.6 Cr in Mobileware Technologies to Enhance Digital Payment Solutions and Expand Market Reach

Mobileware Technologies will use the investment to expand its team, drive product innovation, enhance its API banking platform, TransXT, and explore new customer segments and potential international market expansion.

News and Trends

Zaggle Invests INR 48 Crore in Strategic Acquisitions to Strengthen FinTech Offering

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has announced two major acquisitions as part of its strategic expansion. The company has invested a total of INR 48 crore to acquire stakes in two key players