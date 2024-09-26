Get All Access for $5/mo

Zaggle Invests INR 48 Crore in Strategic Acquisitions to Strengthen FinTech Offering Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has announced two major acquisitions as part of its strategic expansion. The company has invested a total of INR 48 crore to acquire stakes in two key players

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has announced two major acquisitions as part of its strategic expansion. The company has invested a total of INR 48 crore to acquire stakes in two key players in India's financial technology ecosystem, as per a media release. In its first acquisition, Zaggle has infused INR 32.07 crore to secure a 98.32 per cent controlling stake in Span Across IT Solutions Private Limited, also known as TaxSpanner. This move will make TaxSpanner a subsidiary of Zaggle. TaxSpanner is recognized as a digital tax preparation and e-filing company, providing businesses with efficient, outsourced tax management solutions. Its services streamline tax filing and compliance, helping organizations enhance employee financial wellness. The acquisition is expected to enable Zaggle to offer an integrated tax filing and tax-saving solution for employees.

The second strategic move sees Zaggle investing INR 15.60 crore to acquire a 26 per cent stake in Mobileware Technologies Private Limited, a digital payments company. Mobileware's comprehensive suite of products includes NPCI-certified solutions like UPI, IMPS, and AEPS. Their proprietary platform, TransXT, also known as 'Bank in a Box', enables seamless banking services for financial institutions. This partnership will boost Zaggle's capabilities in embedded payment solutions and allow the firm to create new, innovative financial products.

"These strategic investments will not only enhance our offerings but also open up new opportunities to co-develop advanced solutions for our customers. Mobileware has been at the forefront of driving innovation in digital payments in India. Their expertise in developing robust payment infrastructure, especially in UPI and other NPCI-certified solutions, aligns seamlessly with our vision of providing integrated and effortless payment experiences," said Raj Narayanam, founder & executive chairman, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.

Sudhir Kaushik, co-founder of TaxSpanner also stated, "The acquisition by Zaggle presents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our reach and enhance our offerings. With Zaggle's innovative approach and robust presence in the SaaS FinTech space, we can now provide a more comprehensive, end-to-end tax solution for employees and businesses across India,"

"Our collaboration with Zaggle marks a significant milestone in the journey of both brands. As the industry evolves, customers increasingly seek integrated and holistic solutions, particularly in the BFSI sector. Zaggle's strategic vision aligns perfectly with our goal of transforming the digital payments landscape," said Satyajit Kanekar co-founder & CEO, Mobileware.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Hyundai Motor India Receives SEBI Nod for $3 Billion IPO, Set to be India's Largest

Hyundai has maintained a consistent market share between 15 per cent and 17 per cent since 2008, reinforcing its position as the second-largest automaker in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneurs

Our Plan is to Become India's Next Samsung: Cellecor Gadgets MD

Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of Cellecor, recently shed light on the company's stellar performance in the last fiscal year, their ambitious growth targets for the future, and how they plan to dominate India's tech landscape.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Growing a Business

How Small Businesses Can Score Big Marketing Wins Without Much Money

Just because you're a mom and pop with a limited budget doesn't mean you can't make a splash.

By Frances Dodds
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Whatfix Secures USD 125 Mn in Series E Funding Led by Warburg Pincus, Aiming for Global Expansion

The fresh funding will support category expansion, product innovation, and integrated product suite development while driving market growth in the US, EMEA, and APAC through organic growth and acquisitions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Why Govt Needs To Include Indigenous Large Firms In Chip Designing

Large indigenous chip design companies can achieve better economies of scale that would give an edge with respect to the cost competitiveness of chips

By Shrabona Ghosh