The collaboration is set to not only bolster India's electronics ecosystem but also strengthen global supply chain resilience, positioning India as a critical player in next-generation semiconductor technologies.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tata Electronics has taken a major step in strengthening India's semiconductor landscape with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taiwan's Himax Technologies, Inc. and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC). The agreement, announced on Wednesday, aims to revolutionize India's display and ultralow power AI sensing technology ecosystem, marking a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing.

With this partnership, Tata Electronics will collaborate with Himax, a global leader in fabless display driver ICs and semiconductor products, along with PSMC, a renowned Taiwanese foundry and technology transfer partner. Together, the three companies intend to create an end-to-end solution spanning chip design, manufacturing, packaging, and electronics manufacturing services (EMS), further reinforcing India's position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

"This MoU with Himax and PSMC will enable the development of differentiated solutions for display-related semiconductor products for our mutual customers," said Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD of Tata Electronics. "By combining Tata Electronics' capabilities with Himax's unparalleled expertise in display semiconductors and WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing, and PSMC's proven manufacturing solutions, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that addresses both domestic and global needs. Together, we will drive innovation and develop next-generation technologies to meet the growing demands across key industries while contributing to a resilient semiconductor supply chain."

The collaboration is expected to boost the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative by fostering the development of indigenous semiconductor capabilities. The move builds upon the 2024 agreement between Tata Electronics and PSMC to establish advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India, an initiative that has already set the stage for India's emergence as a major semiconductor hub.

Himax Technologies sees this partnership as a crucial opportunity to expand its footprint in the Indian market. "We are delighted to join forces with Tata Electronics and PSMC to drive innovation in India's rapidly expanding display semiconductor market," said Jordan Wu, co-founder and CEO of Himax Technologies, Inc. "India is emerging as a key hub for electronics development and manufacturing, presenting immense opportunities for growth and technological advancement. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring Himax's industry-leading expertise in display semiconductors and WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing to support India's 'Make in India' initiative while enhancing global supply chain resilience."

PSMC will play a crucial role in the venture by contributing its advanced manufacturing technologies. "PSMC's portfolio of semiconductor fabrication technologies is well-suited to meet the growing 'Made in India' requirements," said Martin Chu, president of PSMC. "We look forward to this partnership with Tata Electronics and Himax, as it provides a unique opportunity to expand our collective footprint and gain significant share in both the domestic and global display semiconductor and ultralow power AI sensing markets."