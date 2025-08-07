Investors in the round include BVR Mohan Reddy, founder of Cyient, Prasad Yerneni of Ecoren Energy, and Abhinav Reddy, managing director at GAR Corp. Family offices backing the raise include those of Raj Phani of Zaggle, Aditya Vuchi of MediaMint, and the Phoenix Group.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Biome, a venture studio based in India, has announced the successful first close of its capital raise. The round drew support from top-tier entrepreneurs and influential family offices, marking a significant step forward for the studio's mission to launch and scale startups through deep operational involvement.

Investors in the round include BVR Mohan Reddy, founder of Cyient, Prasad Yerneni of Ecoren Energy, and Abhinav Reddy, managing director at GAR Corp. Family offices backing the raise include those of Raj Phani of Zaggle, Aditya Vuchi of MediaMint, and the Phoenix Group. These investors are not only contributing capital but also bringing valuable networks across infrastructure, enterprise solutions, and innovation sectors.

Biome has allocated INR 100 crore to be invested over the next three years into startups that it will co-develop. The studio follows a selective model, co-founding up to three ventures a year. It embeds teams of experts—including product leaders, growth strategists, and domain specialists—into each startup, supporting them from ideation to execution.

Early examples of Biome's approach include Zoop.Money, a digital-first home loan platform, and a US-based artificial intelligence startup currently in stealth mode, which is led by a globally recognised AI scientist. These ventures reflect Biome's intention to work on globally relevant challenges while building from a strong foundation of governance and sustainability.

"Biome was built to be the partner early-stage companies truly need," said Srinivas Kollipara, Managing Partner at Biome. "We don't just invest—we co-create from the ground level. Our model is designed to offer hands-on support from day one."

Madhu Poomalil, Co-founder and former executive at DE Shaw and Arcesium, said, "Our commitment goes beyond funding. We're building ventures rooted in operational rigor and long-term vision. We want to turn transformative ideas into thriving enterprises."

Founded by a team that includes experienced professionals such as Kaustubh Patekar, Zara Bhagwagar, Kollipara, and Poomalil, Biome brings a builder-first philosophy to the venture landscape. Unlike traditional investors, the studio plays an active role in shaping business strategy, product development, and scaling operations.

With this capital raise, Biome is positioning itself as a launchpad for the next wave of high-impact startups from India, aiming to build companies that are both scalable and globally competitive.