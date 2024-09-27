Get All Access for $5/mo

Zaggle Invests INR 15.6 Cr in Mobileware Technologies to Enhance Digital Payment Solutions and Expand Market Reach Mobileware Technologies will use the investment to expand its team, drive product innovation, enhance its API banking platform, TransXT, and explore new customer segments and potential international market expansion.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Satyajit Kanekar, Co-founder of Mobileware Technologies|LinkedIn

Mobileware Technologies, a digital payment solutions provider, has secured an investment of INR 15.6 crore from Zaggle, a player in the fintech and SaaS space. The transaction was facilitated by Lastaki Advisors and Khaitan & Co, who acted as advisors to Mobileware Technologies.

The fresh infusion of funds will allow Mobileware to expand its team, drive product innovation, and enhance its offerings. The company is poised to increase productivity, tap into new customer segments, and explore potential international market expansion.

A key focus of this investment is the enhancement of Mobileware's flagship API banking platform, TransXT, also known as "Bank in a Box." TransXT currently serves over 80 banks and 20 fintech companies, providing seamless integration either through direct banking relationships or system integrator (SI) partnerships.

Mobileware is known for delivering secure and scalable digital payment solutions, including NPCI-certified UPI, IMPS, BBPS, and AePS switches. This investment will further bolster its ability to bridge the gap between technology and financial services.

Satyajit Kanekar, Co-founder of Mobileware Technologies, stated, "With the increasing volume of digital transactions, we are witnessing a revolution that extends beyond borders. The ACI Worldwide Report indicates that nearly 49% of global real-time payment transactions occur in India, highlighting the essential nature of digital transformation in today's payment landscape. This investment enables us to further innovate and strengthen our partnerships with banks and financial institutions."

Amitabh Kanekar, Co-Founder of Mobileware, added, "The investment from Zaggle serves as a strong endorsement of our vision. With our established partnerships with NPCI and our commitment to compliance and security, we are well-positioned to enhance India's digital infrastructure and contribute to a cashless economy. We remain dedicated to making digital payments faster, safer, and more accessible."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

Our Plan is to Become India's Next Samsung: Cellecor Gadgets MD

Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of Cellecor, recently shed light on the company's stellar performance in the last fiscal year, their ambitious growth targets for the future, and how they plan to dominate India's tech landscape.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Science & Technology

This Technology Is Set to Transform the Real Estate Industry — Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on It

PropTech is unlocking unprecedented opportunities within the real estate sector.

By Roy Dekel
Growing a Business

How Small Businesses Can Score Big Marketing Wins Without Much Money

Just because you're a mom and pop with a limited budget doesn't mean you can't make a splash.

By Frances Dodds
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Kevin O'Leary's Dad Told Him Not to Follow His Passion. He's Glad He Listened.

O'Leary says getting an MBA was ultimately better than following his childhood dream.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

What America's No. 1 Beer Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Effective Marketing

Modelo upended Bud Light's 20-year reign as America's favorite beer. How they did it is a masterclass in marketing — let me explain.

By Joy Gendusa