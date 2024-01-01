Zetwerk

News and Trends

Khosla Ventures and Rakesh Gangwal Lead USD 90 Mn Round in Zetwerk

The investment will be channeled toward expanding Zetwerk's operations in renewables, consumer electronics, and aerospace.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Kae Capital Welcomes Abhishek Srivastava as General Partner, Promotes Gaurav Chaturvedi

Abhishek Srivastava brings 20+ years of experience, including leadership roles at Endiya Partners and Ventureast, while Gaurav Chaturvedi, at Kae since 2018, focuses on enterprise B2B startups.

News and Trends

Alternative Credit Platform BlackSoil Invests USD 49 Mn in 30 Deals in Q4

The Mumbai-based firm's portfolio includes enterprises like Ideaforge, Upstox, Bluestone, OYO, Udaan, Zetwerk, Spinny, Yatra, Purplle, and Curefoods.

News and Trends

Zetwerk Secures USD 20 Mn from Indigo Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal

Through his investment firm Wheelhouse Venture Capital, Indigo Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has infused money to Zetwerk.