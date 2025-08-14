Zetwerk Takes Majority Stake in KRYFS Power Components to Strengthen Energy Manufacturing Sector With this acquisition, Zetwerk expands its presence in the electrical and renewable energy manufacturing space.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amrit Acharya, CEO and Co-founder of Zetwerk

In a significant move for India's industrial and energy infrastructure sector, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Pvt Ltd has acquired a controlling stake in KRYFS Power Components Ltd, a leading producer of transformer solutions.

The deal brings together Zetwerk's digital manufacturing platform and KRYFS's decades of engineering expertise to address the growing demand for advanced power and electrification solutions in India and abroad.

With this acquisition, Zetwerk expands its presence in the electrical and renewable energy manufacturing space. KRYFS operates 10 plants across the country and is the only Indian firm to produce 765 kV class transformer laminations and transformer tanks. The company's facilities are NABL-accredited and approved by POWERGRID for projects up to 765 kV.

"Zetwerk's mission has always been to build the most reliable and digitally enabled manufacturing platform for the world," said Amrit Acharya, CEO and Co-founder of Zetwerk. "With KRYFS, we are deepening that promise in the energy transition space. KRYFS has been an enduring symbol of trust in power component manufacturing. Their domain leadership and commitment to quality make them a natural fit for us. This partnership is about shaping the next generation of infrastructure manufacturing solutions in India, for India and for the world."

Acharya added, "This is about building an industrial backbone for India's next decade—electrified, digitized, and self-reliant."

For KRYFS customers, including transformer manufacturers, turnkey project players, and transmission utilities, the integration promises improved supply continuity, digitally enhanced quality, and expanded offerings such as CNC machined parts, solar modules, and substation fabrication.

"Our customers are at the heart of this journey," said Saif Qureishi, CEO and Managing Director of KRYFS. "With Zetwerk, we are not only safeguarding our legacy of quality and trust but also elevating it. This partnership brings together the strengths of a 33-year-old industry leader and a dynamic seven-year-old new-age company. It is a powerful fusion where legacy expertise meets modern innovation to unlock greater value."

KRYFS's leadership team will continue to run operations, ensuring continuity for its workforce of more than 1,600 employees. Zetwerk's global network will also open access to advanced manufacturing tools, predictive maintenance systems, and international project exposure.

Srinath Ramakkrushnan, COO and Co-founder of Zetwerk, noted, "KRYFS brings a legacy of engineering depth and trust that perfectly complements Zetwerk's speed, scale, and digital execution. Together, we are building a future-ready, vertically integrated platform to power India's growth and export excellence worldwide."

Toyota Tsusho Corporation, a long-standing strategic partner of KRYFS, will continue its association with the company.

With India projected to invest USD 330 billion in power and energy infrastructure by 2030, the partnership aims to capture a significant share of a domestic transformer market expected to double to USD 4.2 billion within the decade.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Ace Blend Gains Fireside Ventures' Backing to Transform Nutrition Market

Fireside Ventures, known for supporting brands like Mamaearth and BoAT, had been observing Ace Blend's rapid growth before deciding to invest.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Shivalik Small Finance Bank Secures INR 100 Cr in Equity Funding Led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund

The focus will be on developing scalable solutions aimed at India's underserved micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail segments, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

The 'Godfather of AI' Says Artificial Intelligence Needs Programming With 'Maternal Instincts' or Humans Could End Up Being 'Controlled'

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "Godfather of AI," gave the keynote address at the Ai4 conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Warren Buffett Made 95% of His Wealth After Age 65. Here's How Much His Net Worth Has Grown Past Retirement Age.

Buffett has served as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway since 1970, marking over five decades of leadership at the company.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Avendus Future Leaders Fund III Invests INR 300 Cr in Aragen Life Sciences

The transaction involves the purchase of a minority stake and represents the fund's second investment from its third vintage, following its backing of La Renon Healthcare earlier this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff