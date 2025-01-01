Zoho Corporation

News and Trends

Netrasemi Raises INR 107 Cr in Series A Round from Zoho and Unicorn India Ventures

The funds will be directed toward advancing research and development, scaling manufacturing, strengthening marketing strategies, and launching four system-on-chip variants equipped with artificial intelligence and video analytics capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Big Wins for Startups: Key Funding Highlights (Nov 30–Dec 6)

The first week of December saw the funding activity across a variety of sectors, showcasing the resilience and innovation of Indian startups. Here's a detailed roundup of the most notable deals from this period:

News and Trends

Ultraviolette Eyes Pan-India Expansion with INR 130 Cr Capital Boost

In September, Ultraviolette shipped its first batch of Indian-made electric motorcycles to Europe, marking a significant milestone in its global strategy.

News and Trends

Zoho Corp Invests in a Drone-Tech Startup Yali Aerospace

Founded in 2022 by Dinesh Baluraj and Anugraha Ganeshan, Thanjavur-based Yali Aerospace specialises in providing drone solutions for medical, surveillance, and logistics globally.