SaaS unicorn Zoho Corporation, known for its suite of business software products, has invested in Yali Aerospace, a company that manufactures aviation and aerospace components. Nothing has been revealed about the investment amount.

The funding was announced by Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on the social media network X (formerly Twitter).

Founded in 2022 by Dinesh Baluraj and Anugraha Ganeshan, Yali Aerospace specialises in providing drone solutions for medical, surveillance, and logistics globally. Some of its applications include solutions for precision agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and disaster response.

The Yali Network Bridge, created by Yali Aerospace, promises to transport medical supplies throughout India in less than 20 minutes. This drone-based delivery network is being installed in both public and private hospitals with the goal of facilitating the efficient distribution of essential medical supplies and enhancing patient outcomes.

Additionally, Yali Aerospace provides SkyBase (YNB), a drone hub that links hospitals to facilitate the transportation of medical supplies, AEDs, and organs. Furthermore, a single pilot can remotely operate and supervise numerous drones simultaneously from a distance using the company's ground control station software (YMC).