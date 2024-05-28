Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Zoho Corp Invests in a Drone-Tech Startup Yali Aerospace Founded in 2022 by Dinesh Baluraj and Anugraha Ganeshan, Thanjavur-based Yali Aerospace specialises in providing drone solutions for medical, surveillance, and logistics globally.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yali Aerospace founders Dinesh Baluraj and Anugraha Ganeshan with Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu

SaaS unicorn Zoho Corporation, known for its suite of business software products, has invested in Yali Aerospace, a company that manufactures aviation and aerospace components. Nothing has been revealed about the investment amount.

The funding was announced by Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on the social media network X (formerly Twitter).

Founded in 2022 by Dinesh Baluraj and Anugraha Ganeshan, Yali Aerospace specialises in providing drone solutions for medical, surveillance, and logistics globally. Some of its applications include solutions for precision agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and disaster response.

The Yali Network Bridge, created by Yali Aerospace, promises to transport medical supplies throughout India in less than 20 minutes. This drone-based delivery network is being installed in both public and private hospitals with the goal of facilitating the efficient distribution of essential medical supplies and enhancing patient outcomes.

Additionally, Yali Aerospace provides SkyBase (YNB), a drone hub that links hospitals to facilitate the transportation of medical supplies, AEDs, and organs. Furthermore, a single pilot can remotely operate and supervise numerous drones simultaneously from a distance using the company's ground control station software (YMC).
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Infra.Market Secures USD 50 Mn from Mars Unicorn Fund

The Thane-based platform intends to use the proceeds of the latest raise to cater to newer global markets and increase its presence across product verticals.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

9 New Fitness Gadgets to Help You Get Into Shape This Year

From a watch that tracks your mood to a belt that tracks your steps, here are some of the most fitness-focused innovations spotted at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

By Emily Price
News and Trends

CoverSure and CirclePe Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

The Practical Teacher: Acharya Prashant

IIT Delhi, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Symbiosis, Institute of Management Technology - these were some of the places where he was engaging with the students. Traveling to several institutes in different cities, and teaching a new concept was hectic and challenging

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Types of Digital Content That Attract Warm, Ready-to-Buy Prospects (No Matter the Industry)

Learn about five types of content that will transform your warm audiences into customers!

By Andres Tovar