The funds will be directed toward advancing research and development, scaling manufacturing, strengthening marketing strategies, and launching four system-on-chip variants equipped with artificial intelligence and video analytics capabilities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kerala-based semiconductor startup Netrasemi has secured INR 107 crore in a Series A funding round led by Zoho Corporation Ltd and Unicorn India Ventures.

The funds will be directed toward advancing research and development, scaling manufacturing, strengthening marketing strategies, and launching four system-on-chip variants equipped with artificial intelligence and video analytics capabilities. These chips are aimed at meeting the compute platform requirements of original equipment manufacturers in sectors such as surveillance, industrial robotics, and smart infrastructure.

"In the new age of AI-based automation and smart devices, performance and energy efficiency at the edge are crucial," said Jyothis Indirabhai, Co-founder and CEO of Netrasemi. "Our domain-specific architecture and proprietary intellectual property cores provide optimal solutions for real-time on-device computing."

Founded in 2020 by Jyothis Indirabhai, Sreejith Varma, and Deepa Geetha, Netrasemi specialises in edge AI semiconductor technology. The startup designs system-on-chips that process data locally on devices, eliminating the need for cloud communication. Their chips integrate an energy-efficient neural processing unit and a suite of proprietary silicon IPs, making them suitable for high-performance, low-power applications.

Netrasemi has completed development of two SoC products that are now in the tapeout stage, targeting TSMC's 12nm node. In the past year, it has initiated work on a chip tailored for AI-based CCTV cameras in India, signed memorandums of understanding with global partners for product evaluation, and garnered significant interest from OEMs across multiple sectors.

Zoho Corporation Co-founder Shailesh Davey said, "Our investment in Netrasemi aligns with our commitment to build a resilient deep-tech ecosystem in India. We are supporting the development of indigenous innovation that contributes to national self-reliance."

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner at Unicorn India Ventures, noted, "Netrasemi's energy-efficient chips are poised to transform how AI workloads are managed on the edge. Their progress in the domain is impressive, and this funding will enable global scaling."

Netrasemi plans to double its workforce, targeting 166 engineers, and enhance collaborations with partners for the rollout of next-generation chips by early 2026. It aims to complete full production of three SoC families and initiate development of ultra-high-performance chips intended for smart network video recorders and edge servers.