Zupee
Zupee Acquires Australian AI Startup Nucanon to Launch Storytelling Vertical
The acquisition will help Zupee integrate Nucanon's narrative engine into its platform, allowing creators to develop immersive story-based experiences.
Zupee Posts INR 1,123 Cr Revenue, Turns Profitable in FY24 with INR 146 Cr Net Profit
FY24 marked a period of strong, broad-based growth for Zupee, with a 60% increase in its registered user base.
BlueGreen Ventures Unveils USD 75 Mn Fund for Early-Stage Startups and IPO-Ready Companies
BlueGreen Ventures aims to focus on early-stage startups in climate tech, fintech, and B2C, with investments of INR 7-12 crore, and supports IPO-ready companies via secondary investments of INR 20-30 crore.
Deep-Tech Startup Nexstem Raises USD 3.5 Mn to Expand Brain-Computer Interface
The recent funding aims to scale-up its Instinct Ecosystem, expand its IP portfolio, and accelerate global deployment of its advanced BCI suite, broadening neurotech applications beyond healthcare.