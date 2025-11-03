Zupee Acquires Australian AI Startup Nucanon to Launch Storytelling Vertical

The acquisition will help Zupee integrate Nucanon's narrative engine into its platform, allowing creators to develop immersive story-based experiences.

Social gaming platform Zupee has acquired Australian AI startup Nucanon to establish a new storytelling vertical. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

According to a report by ANI, Nucanon's founding team will relocate to Zupee's headquarters in India and lead the company's new interactive storytelling initiatives.

The acquisition will help Zupee integrate Nucanon's narrative engine into its platform, allowing creators to develop immersive story-based experiences. The engine enables dynamic storytelling where user choices influence plotlines, characters remember past interactions, and narratives evolve in real time.

Following India's restrictions on real money gaming, Zupee has shifted its focus to social and casual games. It has also been exploring subscription-based models such as Zupee Plus and producing short-form content through Zupee Studio.

With this acquisition, Zupee plans to strengthen its product, technology, and design teams while preparing to launch new story-driven experiences in India and global markets.

Founded in 2018 by Dilsher Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh, Zupee was previously among the key players in the real money gaming segment, boasting more than 150 million registered users. In September, the company laid off about 170 employees, roughly 30 percent of its workforce, as part of a restructuring effort.

In FY24, Zupee reported a 35 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to INR 1,123 crore and achieved profitability with a net profit of INR 146 crore. Its FY25 financial results are yet to be released.