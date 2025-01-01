ZYOD

ZYOD Unveils Tech-Enabled Excellence Hubs in Gurugram and Jaipur to Redefine Fashion Manufacturing

The excellence hubs are designed to power on-demand manufacturing by streamlining processes through advanced tools right on the production floor.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: Code Meets Couture

The inspiration behind ZYOD came from an unexpected source—Shein, the Chinese retail giant. "Reading about Shein's agile approach to fashion inspired me to ask, 'Why can't India have a similarly efficient supply chain,'" Ankit Jaipuria, Co-Founder of ZYOD

The Best Startup Funding This Week: June 21–28

Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 21 to June 28.

Fashion Startup ZYOD Raises USD 18 Mn to Enter 40 New Countries

The Gurugram-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds for geographical expansion to 40 new countries. A portion of the funds will also go toward hiring personnel and developing new technologies.