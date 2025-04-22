The excellence hubs are designed to power on-demand manufacturing by streamlining processes through advanced tools right on the production floor.

In a major move to transform the fashion manufacturing landscape, ZYOD has launched its tech-enabled excellence hubs at key manufacturing facilities in Gurugram and Jaipur. These hubs integrate cutting-edge technology into traditional garment production, accelerating turnaround times, boosting product quality, and promoting sustainability in a fast-evolving industry.

The excellence hubs are designed to power on-demand manufacturing by streamlining processes through advanced tools right on the production floor. ZYOD's proprietary ERP system offers real-time visibility across operations and is integrated with automated quality checks and AI-driven line planning. This innovation reduces rework, enhances efficiency, and delivers faster, more accurate, and higher-quality output.

"As the fashion industry shifts toward on-demand manufacturing, traditional systems can no longer keep up with the speed and flexibility consumers demand," said Ankit Jaipuria, Co-founder of ZYOD. "Our new hubs leverage automated quality control, AI-based line planning, and digital sampling to eliminate physical prototypes, shorten development timelines, and reduce material waste."

The Gurugram and Jaipur hubs were strategically chosen due to their complementary strengths. Gurugram offers access to a dynamic tech workforce, while Jaipur's heritage in textiles provides quality raw materials and craftsmanship. Both cities also benefit from strong logistical connectivity, making them ideal for agile and responsive production aligned with modern retail needs.

Each of these hubs employs over 400 professionals and is equipped to manage more than 2,000 concurrent design-to-delivery cycles, producing over 700 styles simultaneously. This scalable model enables ZYOD to maintain high output without compromising agility or product integrity.

"By blending deep-rooted expertise with futuristic tech, our excellence hubs place ZYOD at the forefront of a new era in fashion manufacturing," added Co-founder Ritesh Khandelwal.

Looking ahead, ZYOD plans to scale this model across India and is also preparing to launch a dedicated innovation center, which will further cement its role as a technology leader in the fashion supply chain.

Founded in 2023 by Ankit Jaipuria and Ritesh Khandelwal, ZYOD offers a catalogue of 10,000 unique styles monthly with flexible MOQs and rapid turnaround. With operations in over 30 countries and awards for innovation, ZYOD is reshaping fashion manufacturing into a smarter, more sustainable global industry.