The inspiration behind ZYOD came from an unexpected source—Shein, the Chinese retail giant. "Reading about Shein's agile approach to fashion inspired me to ask, 'Why can't India have a similarly efficient supply chain,'" Ankit Jaipuria, Co-Founder of ZYOD

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At just 27 years old, Ankit Jaipuria, Co-Founder of ZYOD, has made significant strides in transforming the apparel manufacturing ecosystem. "I grew up in a family deeply entrenched in the fashion industry," says Ankit. "This upbringing gave me an early understanding of the challenges in the supply chain—inefficiencies, inventory losses, and rigid production processes. I knew there had to be a better way to address these issues, and that realization sowed the seeds for ZYOD."

ZYOD, founded in January 2023, has already made a mark in the industry by reimagining how apparel is designed, manufactured, and delivered on a global scale.

The inspiration behind ZYOD came from an unexpected source—Shein, the Chinese retail giant. "Reading about Shein's agile approach to fashion inspired me to ask, 'Why can't India have a similarly efficient supply chain?'" Ankit recalls. "They scaled rapidly by offering low minimum order quantities (MOQs) and quick turnaround times, solving many industry challenges. That became my blueprint for creating ZYOD—a platform to empower Indian manufacturers and position India as a preferred global sourcing hub."

ZYOD differentiates itself by being more than just a sourcing platform. "We're the brains of the manufacturing process," explains Ankit. "From design to delivery, we control and execute every stage. By using modular design strategies and data intelligence, we've reduced lead times from six months to just six weeks. Our customers benefit from lower MOQs, competitive pricing, and an end-to-end solution."

With high double-digit gross margins, ZYOD is optimistic about achieving profitability in the near future. The company also has ambitious growth plans. "We're currently in 30 plus countries, but our next milestone is expanding to 40," says Ankit. "Markets in the Southern Hemisphere, like Brazil and Australia, are especially promising. We also see untapped potential in Africa and Scandinavia."

For Ankit, the goal is not just about growth—it's about redefining India's role in the global fashion supply chain. "India has always been a sourcing hub, but it's time we position ourselves as a premier global destination, helping brands look beyond China. Our vision is to double India's export share in the coming years," concludes Ankit.

Facts:

Your name(s) and designation(s): Ankit Jaipuria - Co-Founder

Your age(s) as of February 1, 2025: 27

Number of co-founders: 2

Total number of employees: 150+

Year ZYOD was founded: January 2023

List of external investors and funding rounds: 2 Rounds (Seed and Series A) RTP Global, Lightspeed, Trifecta Capital and Alteria Capita