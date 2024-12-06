She gained invaluable insights by working in a beauty store and interacting with over 3,000 women which guided the product development

For Romita Mazumdar, pandemic period presented a unique opportunity to launch a direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare brand that could directly connect with customers. Foxtale's launch in 2021 coincided with a dramatic shift towards e-commerce as consumers increasingly turned to online shopping. "At that time, e-commerce had become an integral part of everyday shopping," Mazumdar explains. This shift motivated her to adopt the D2C model, allowing Foxtale to engage more personally and efficiently with customers.

From the outset, the brand involved community members in product testing, ensuring that no product was launched without achieving 97 per cent efficacy. This rigorous standard has built a strong customer base, which now exceeds 500,000 across major. It recently ventured into lip care category. This exploration into adjacent markets not only broadens Foxtale's reach but deepens its connection with customers. To streamline its operations, Foxtale has partnered with several platforms for logistics and distribution. These strategic partnerships have been instrumental in enhancing the overall customer experience.

She gained invaluable insights by working in a beauty store and interacting with over 3,000 women which guided the product development. It boasts a customer retention rate of 50 per cent.

For Foxtale, there are aspirations for future growth which go beyond borders. It also aims to become a INR 1,000 crore brand by 2025.

Factsheet:

• Turnover for FY2023- 24: INR1,06,54,72,000

• Split between offline and online sales: Online-90% and Offineis 10%

• Year of Inception: 2021

• Teamsize: 300+

• Customer Repeatratio: ≈50%

• Funding raised: INR 1854.5 million