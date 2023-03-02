This Is The Only Indian To Be Part Of The Billboard Women In Music List 2023

Internationally renowned platform Billboard just released it's Women In Music list, featuring leading executives in the music industry.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Priyanka Khimani

The list, as the names suggests, honours high-achieving women from every sector of the music industry and contains some of the most influential names in the US and across the globe.

Mumbai-based entertainment lawyer and entrepreneur Priyanka Khimani is the only executive from India to have made it to the coveted list for the year.

Priyanka is globally regarded as the go-to expert when it comes to the Indian entertainment, music, and tech landscape. She's best known for her in-depth knowledge of music rights and is the founder of Khimani & Associates, a well-recognized law firm that boasts of a star-studded clientele. She is also a trusted advisor to many eminent icons in entertainment such as AP Dhillon, Divine, Prateek Kuhad, Shankar Mahadevan, Rajakumari, Tesher, Badshah, King, Arijit Singh, Jaani, Berkelee Indian Ensemble, the Late Lata Mangeshkar, among many others.

Commenting on the same, Priyanka said, "I am incredibly honored and humbled to be recognized among such incredible and talented women! It's a privilege to be part of this group of inspirational trailblazers who continue to make waves in the music industry globally."

Khimani had also launched a new digital licensing platform called 'Fairplay'. It is a foray into the largely unexplored space of end-to-end online licensing of music. Khimani is also an advisor on benchmark deals across the NFT ecosystem including the inroads made in NFTs by iconic brands Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle.

