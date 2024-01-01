Aaron Thornton
MD of Dial a Nerd
Aaron Thornton co-founded Dial a Nerd with his brother, Colin Thornton, in 1998 as a consumer IT support company. The business-focused division was founded in 2002. In 2017, Dial a Nerd merged with Turrito Networks, a provider of niche Internet Services outside of the local network. Colin has subsequently become the Managing Director of Turrito, and Aaron is the Managing Director of Dial a Nerd.
