Allon Raiz
CEO: Raizcorp
Latest
Successful Entrepreneurs Need To Know Their Numbers
Stop obsessing with everything in your business but your numbers. If you really want to succeed, you need to know exactly where the money is.
Drive Operational Effectiveness Through The Right Relationships With Your Teams
People leave our businesses, but how they leave counts. If you've built good relationships with your employees it will hurt when they leave, but you'll both have benefited from the experience.
The 5 Rules That Will Guide Your Growth As An Entrepreneurial Business
Entrepreneurs who start their businesses from scratch are all too aware of the incredible difficulty of moving their businesses from one state to another using the same rules, modus operandi and approaches when they're a small business as when they're a medium-sized business.
How to Stay Focused When Everything Wants Your Attention
As an entrepreneur, there will always be too many things trying to drag your attention away. You need to keep focused on what matters.
Treat Yourself as a Client for Startup Success
Before you can build a start-up that takes over your industry, you need to treat yourself as your own best client.
How Investors Choose Who To Invest In
Why entrepreneurs tend to focus on the wrong things when pitching to investors, and what investors are really evaluating instead.