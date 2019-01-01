More From Allon Raiz
Staying Focused
How to Stay Focused When Everything Wants Your Attention
As an entrepreneur, there will always be too many things trying to drag your attention away. You need to keep focused on what matters.
Startup Advice
Treat Yourself as a Client for Startup Success
Before you can build a start-up that takes over your industry, you need to treat yourself as your own best client.
Investors
How Investors Choose Who To Invest In
Why entrepreneurs tend to focus on the wrong things when pitching to investors, and what investors are really evaluating instead.
Networks
5 Reasons Why You Need a Support Network
Every start-up needs a support network. Here are 5 types of support you can begin tapping into today.
Success Mindset
What You Read and Listen To Can Determine Your Success
The secret to curating a successful life starts with what you put in.