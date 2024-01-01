Andrew MacKenzie
Managing Director, Boomtown
Andrew MacKenzie is the Managing Director of Boomtown, an innovative brand strategy company that helps clients differentiate themselves in competitive markets. With 22 years working in the advertising and marketing industry, Andrew relies on his experience across the board, from his graphic designer beginnings to his current role. Boomtown has multiple wins at the Loeries, Assegais, Clios, Epicas and under its belt. Visit http://boomtown.agency/
