Benji Coetzee
Entrepreneur and Trailblazer for Change
Benji Coetzee is the founder of Emptytrips and Seedpitch Consulting. She has been named a Forbes Global Top60 woman in technology, a Top50 woman to watch by Entrepreneur Magazine, a trailblazer for change by CNBC Africa and an impact challenger by Singularity University.
Prior to entrepreneurship, Benji spent over a decade building expertise within professional services in South Africa, Germany, Switzerland, and Dubai across top tier strategy consulting, investment banking and insurance companies, including the Boston Consulting Group, Singular Group, HSBC Africa and Hollard.
Benji currently, as Partner at Calibre Capital, actively searches for passionate entrepreneurs to invest in and enable our economy.
As a local entrepreneur who is determined to make a positive impact on business and the economy in South Africa, I'm starting a movement for fair access against government monopolies like Transnet.