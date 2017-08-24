Carl Bates
Founder: Sirdar Group
A Quest For Perfection
As the epitome of a Calibrator, Marissa Mayer is meticulously focused on building a better system - a standout of her achievements at Google. However, her challenges at Yahoo highlight what happens when a Calibrator is left unchecked by a balanced team - trying to solve people and culture issues with rules and systems.
How the Director Who Always Says No Is Harming Your Business
Diverse opinions on a board is a good thing - but is it boosting your business, or hindering growth and decisions?
Diversity Drives Board Performance
The composition of your board of directors can help you drive your company value and increase shareholder and other stakeholder returns.
Build a Business of Value
If you want to drive growth in your organisation, you need to listen to your board at critical junctions.
When to be Operational and When to be Strategic
When should you be diving deep into the detail, and when is it better to focus on the broad strokes?
Company Boards That Operate on Trust Drive Business Results
If you want a board that functions together in the best interests of the business, trust is a non-negotiable ingredient to success.