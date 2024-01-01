Cash Connect

Cash Connect is South Africa’s leading provider of automated cash management and payment solutions. Our goal is to enable your business to move from a place of safety, to a place of growth. By offering improved business efficiency, reduced risk, easy to use payment functionality and access to working capital. It’s like we moved the bank to your store! At Cash Connect we pride ourselves in our agility and responsiveness to our customers. We strive to deliver best-of-breed technology, exceptional service and capital to grow your business. With us, you have a partner in business success – beyond safe.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Finance

Automated Retail Cash Management Saves Time And Money

The following guideline is based on a retail store that trades 30 days a month, employs a CIT service six days a week and banks a monthly total of R1,5 million in cash.

Finance

Benefits Of Automated Cash Management

Every entrepreneur knows that cash is the lifeblood of a business, but few realise that the way one manages cash, can be the difference between success and failure.

Finance

Beyond Safe

If you run a business that deals with large volumes of cash, you need a safe and secure trading environment, and the ability to access your working capital quickly. In other words, says Cash Connect's CEO Steven Heilbron, you need to figuratively move the bank to your store.

More Authors You Might Like