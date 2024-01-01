Cash Connect
Automated Retail Cash Management Saves Time And Money
The following guideline is based on a retail store that trades 30 days a month, employs a CIT service six days a week and banks a monthly total of R1,5 million in cash.
Benefits Of Automated Cash Management
Every entrepreneur knows that cash is the lifeblood of a business, but few realise that the way one manages cash, can be the difference between success and failure.
Beyond Safe
If you run a business that deals with large volumes of cash, you need a safe and secure trading environment, and the ability to access your working capital quickly. In other words, says Cash Connect's CEO Steven Heilbron, you need to figuratively move the bank to your store.