Chris Staines has more than 25 years’ experience in company divestments, partial divestments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. He has sold more than 60 private companies in the $1 million to $100 million range, and has worked across three continents. Chris is currently Head of Corporate Finance at Grant Thornton" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Grant Thornton in Cape Town.

Finance

5 Ways to Get the Most From the Sale of Your Business

Your business is your asset of value. This has been your life's work, and you certainly don't want to cash out too cheaply. Here are 5 key tips for getting the most from your sale.

Entrepreneurs

How To Launch In The SA Market

Not every great business needs to be unique or even new. Some of the best business ideas are spotted in other markets and then brought to local shores. The trick is to recognise what will - and won't - work.

