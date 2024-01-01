David Cooke
Chief sales officer at Saicom Voice Services
David Cooke is chief sales officer at Saicom Voice Services. He is a self-motivated entrepreneur, businessman and salesman at heart, with over 20 years’ experience across most industry sectors and market segments. David is passionate about leadership and management while harnessing strategy, mentorship, and coaching, encompassing the growth of business professionals within a high performance, energetic, constructive environment, with a strong collaborative and results-driven culture.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why Sales Is Just Like Riding a Bike
There are a lot of synergies between sales and cycling, particularly the will to win and the currency of consistency.