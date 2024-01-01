Chief sales officer at Saicom Voice Services

David Cooke is chief sales officer at Saicom Voice Services. He is a self-motivated entrepreneur, businessman and salesman at heart, with over 20 years’ experience across most industry sectors and market segments. David is passionate about leadership and management while harnessing strategy, mentorship, and coaching, encompassing the growth of business professionals within a high performance, energetic, constructive environment, with a strong collaborative and results-driven culture.