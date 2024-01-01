Serial entrepreneur and UCOOK co-founder

David Torr, together with his business partners, has grown the dinner-kit delivery service, UCOOK, from a garage in Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs into an industry leader. He made his first million at the tender age of 24 and hasn’t slowed down since. In addition to UCOOK, David has interests in the SA property market, with specialist real estate investment vehicle, Solace, as well as the Eden Experience, one of SA’s largest music festivals.