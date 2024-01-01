Debbie Goodman-Bhyat
Author, Thought Leader & Entrepreneur
Debbie Goodman-Bhyat is an author, thought leader and founder of Jack Hammer, Africa’s largest executive search firm, which recently expanded its footprint to the USA. Based in California, she has partnered with top corporations for more than 20 years. Her latest startup, Virtual Coaching Partners, uses AI to connect entrepreneurs, leaders and professionals with global business coaches. Jack Hammer is rated in the top three executive search firms in South Africa and through its IRC partnership, in the top three globally. https://www.jhammer.co.za/
