Douglas Kruger
Author
Latest
3 Ways to Dominate Your Market
How you can become the Branson of Business, the Clarkson of Cars, the Oprah of Talk Show TV.
They're Your Rules, Break Them
Could your brand benefit from the surprise factor? If you can package your information into a 'mystery', you'll hold your audience in the palm of your hand.
Launching A Business That Can Learn And Grow
There are three templates to starting a business. Get this first step right, and success will fall into place.
World–Conquering Innovation For Free
Learn to think differently, encourage your team to do the same, and innovative disruption could become a part of your company's DNA.